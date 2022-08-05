Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Aug. 5, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
What the primary results mean for you. A post-election edition of Off the Record.
The panel discusses the results from Tuesday's primary. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Yue Stella Yu, Jordyn Hermani and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.