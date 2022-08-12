© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Aug 12, 2022 - Tom Constand | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
Tom Constand appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

AG candidate under investigation and consequences of No-Fault reform. Guest: Tom Constand.

The panel discusses the investigation into a GOP candidate for attorney general. The guest is Tom Constand from the Brain Injury Association of Michigan speaking about the effects of Michigan's No-Fault insurance reform. Panelists Rick Pluta, Lauren Gibbons and Zoe Clark join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

