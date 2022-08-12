Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Aug 12, 2022 - Tom Constand | OFF THE RECORD
AG candidate under investigation and consequences of No-Fault reform. Guest: Tom Constand.
The panel discusses the investigation into a GOP candidate for attorney general. The guest is Tom Constand from the Brain Injury Association of Michigan speaking about the effects of Michigan's No-Fault insurance reform. Panelists Rick Pluta, Lauren Gibbons and Zoe Clark join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.