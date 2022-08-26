Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Aug 26, 2022 - Ralph Rebandt | OFF THE RECORD
Unity or division at the GOP nominating convention? Guest: Ralph Rebandt
The panel discusses the GOP nominating convention. The guest is Ralph Rebandt who wants to be the next lt. governor of Michigan. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Emily Lawler and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.