Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Sep. 2, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Abortion and election reform issues headed to the state supreme court.
The panel discusses abortion and election reform issues headed to the state supreme court and no debates for attorney general and secretary of state. Panelists Simon Schuster, Lauren Gibbons, Jordyn Hermani and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.