Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Sep. 9, 2022 - Nicole Wells Stallworth | OFF THE RECORD
MI Supreme Court takes on abortion ballot and more. Guest: Nicole Wells Stallworth.
The Michigan Supreme Court takes action on three ballot proposals including abortion, election reform and term limits. The guest is the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Nicole Wells Stallworth. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Zoe Clark and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.