Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Sep. 23, 2022 - Jason Roe | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses Governor Gretchen Whitmer's growing lead over Tudor Dixon in the latest polls. The guest is political consultant Jason Roe, who is urging a yes vote on proposal one, which seeks to change the state's term limit law. Panelists Rick Pluta, Emily Lawler and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.