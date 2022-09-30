© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Politics & Government
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Sep. 30, 2022 - Christen Pollo | OFF THE RECORD

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Christen Pollo appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Billion dollar budget passes. Guest: Christen Pollo advocating NO on Prop 3.

The panel discusses the billion dollar budget passed by the governor and legislature - what's in it for you? Panelists Kyle Melinn, Yue Stella Yu and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
