Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Oct. 7, 2022 - Patrick Anderson | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published October 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
OTRTS-221007.png
Patrick Anderson, CEO, Anderson Economic Group appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

The panel discusses new polling on the Governor's race and others. The guest is Patrick Anderson, CEO, Anderson Economic Group, urging a no vote on proposal one. Panelists Zoe Clark, Dave Boucher and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch it video.wkar.org

