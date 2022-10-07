Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Oct. 7, 2022 - Patrick Anderson | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses new polling on the Governor's race and others. The guest is Patrick Anderson, CEO, Anderson Economic Group, urging a no vote on proposal one. Panelists Zoe Clark, Dave Boucher and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.