Politics & Government
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Oct. 28, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Analysis of the final debate for governor plus what's at stake in the mid-term elections.

The panel discusses the final debate between Gov. Whitmer and Tudor Dixon as well as the mid-term elections. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark, Zachary Gorchow and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
