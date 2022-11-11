© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Nov. 11, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
OTRTS-221111.jpg

Post-election analysis on this correspondents edition of Off the Record.

The panel discusses the mid-term election results and what's next for democrats and republicans in the state. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler, Lauren Gibbons and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

