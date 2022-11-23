© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Nov. 23, 2022 - Pete Hoekstra | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published November 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
OTRTS-221125.jpg
Pete Hoekstra appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

Will the governor support an income tax rollback? Guest: Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra.

The panel discusses the possibility of an income tax rollback. The guest is former U.S Representative and Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, who wants to lead the Michigan republican party. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Zoe Clark and Dave Boucher join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
