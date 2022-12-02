Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 2, 2022 - Rep. Jack O'Malley | OFF THE RECORD
The race for state GOP chair gets crowded. Guest: Rep. Jack O'Malley
The panel discusses the growing field of candidates to chair the state GOP. The guest is Rep. Jack O'Malley on the future of the state GOP and taxing EVs to help fund Michigan roads. Panelists Craig Mauger, Emily Lawler and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.