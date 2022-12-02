© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Dec. 2, 2022 - Rep. Jack O'Malley | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published December 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
OTRTS-221202.jpg
Rep. Jack O'Malley appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

The race for state GOP chair gets crowded. Guest: Rep. Jack O'Malley

The panel discusses the growing field of candidates to chair the state GOP. The guest is Rep. Jack O'Malley on the future of the state GOP and taxing EVs to help fund Michigan roads. Panelists Craig Mauger, Emily Lawler and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE