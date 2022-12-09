Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 9, 2022 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
Lame duck legislature's last-minute negotiations. Guest: Businessman and GOP candidate Kevin Rinke.
The panel discusses the last-minute negotiations of the lame duck legislature. The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke discussing his political future. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Yue Stella Yu and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.