© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Dec. 9, 2022 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published December 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST
OTRTS-221209.jpg
Kevin Rinke appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Lame duck legislature's last-minute negotiations. Guest: Businessman and GOP candidate Kevin Rinke.

The panel discusses the last-minute negotiations of the lame duck legislature. The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke discussing his political future. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Yue Stella Yu and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE