Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Dec. 23, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
2022 in review on this correspondents edition of Off the Record.
The panel discusses the stories that affected you the most during 2022. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Zoe Clark, Chad Livengood and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.