Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.
Jan 6, 2023 - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the retirement announcement U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and potential candidates for the open seat . The guest is U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow who discusses her reasons for retiring and the timing. Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.