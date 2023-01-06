© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.

Jan 6, 2023 - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST
STABENOW_OPEN.png

Democrats take control of the MI legislature. Guest: U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D).

The panel discusses the retirement announcement U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and potential candidates for the open seat . The guest is U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow who discusses her reasons for retiring and the timing. Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

