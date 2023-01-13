© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Jan 13, 2023 - Perry Johnson | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
Perry Johnson appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Tax relief for needy families and seniors? Guest: Perry Johnson.

The panel discusses a bi-partisan deal in the works to provide tax relief for needy families and seniors. The guest is Perry Johnson eyeing a run for U.S. Senate, maybe more. Jonathan Oosting, Ben Solis and Rick Albin join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

