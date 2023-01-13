Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jan 13, 2023 - Perry Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
Tax relief for needy families and seniors? Guest: Perry Johnson.
The panel discusses a bi-partisan deal in the works to provide tax relief for needy families and seniors. The guest is Perry Johnson eyeing a run for U.S. Senate, maybe more. Jonathan Oosting, Ben Solis and Rick Albin join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.