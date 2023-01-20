© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Jan. 20, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published January 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST
A correspondents edition of Off the Record.

Who in the MI GOP wants DeSantis over Trump? A Correspondents edition of OTR.

The panel discusses the Michigan legislators throwing anonymous support behind Ron DeSantis. Panelists Dave Boucher, Yue Stella Yu, Rachel Louise Just and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

