Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Feb. 3, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Bi-partisan tax deal goes nowhere. A correspondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses a failed bi-partisan tax deal and investigations of former legislators. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Alyssa Burr, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.