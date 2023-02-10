© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Feb. 10, 2023 - Annie Patnaude | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
230210_GUEST_STILL_.jpg
Annie Patnaude director of the Michigan chapter of Americans for Prosperity appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

Raucous tax cut vote in the House. Guest: Annie Patnaude from Americans for Prosperity.

The panel discusses a raucous tax cut vote in the Michigan House and much more. The guest is Annie Patnaude the Michigan state director of Americans for Prosperity. Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
