Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Feb. 17, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Published February 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST
Guns and school safety. A correspondents edition of OTR.

The panel discusses the governors call for gun legislation and the legislature's plan for school safety. Panelists Dave Boucher, Clara Hendrickson, Jordyn Hermani and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

