Feb. 17, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Guns and school safety. A correspondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses the governors call for gun legislation and the legislature's plan for school safety. Panelists Dave Boucher, Clara Hendrickson, Jordyn Hermani and Jim Kiertzner join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.