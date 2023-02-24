Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Feb. 24, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD
New leadership for the state GOP & gun advocates threaten recall. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
The panel discusses the new leadership of the state republican party and gun advocates threaten legislators with recall. The guest is president pro-tem of the Michigan senate, Sen. Jeremy Moss. Chuck Stokes, Samantha Shriber and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.