Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Feb. 24, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
Sen. Jeremy Moss appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

New leadership for the state GOP & gun advocates threaten recall. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.

The panel discusses the new leadership of the state republican party and gun advocates threaten legislators with recall. The guest is president pro-tem of the Michigan senate, Sen. Jeremy Moss. Chuck Stokes, Samantha Shriber and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

