Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 3, 2023 - Mike Rogers | OFF THE RECORD
Gun safety hearings commence. Guest: Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers.
The panel discusses the gun safety hearings in the MI legislature. The guest is former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers discussing his political future. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Rick Albin join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.