Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 10, 2023 - Scott Greenlee | OFF THE RECORD
Legislature ends Right to Work. Guest: Political consultant Scott Greenlee.
The panel discusses the end of Right to work in Michigan. The guest is former Michigan GOP party chair hopefull and political consultant Scott Greenlee. Zachary Gorchow, Alyssa Burr and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.