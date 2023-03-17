Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 17, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Gun safety proposals pass senate, plus utility hearings. A correspondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses the passing of gun safety legislation in the senate, plus Michigan utility companies are called before the legislature. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Clara Hendrickson, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.