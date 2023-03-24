Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 24, 2023 - Kristina Karamo | OFF THE RECORD
Gun debate front and center. Guest: State GOP chairperson Kristina Karamo.
The panel discusses recent gun reform legislation. The guest is chair of the Michigan republican party Kristina Karamo. Ben Solis, Jordyn Hermani and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.