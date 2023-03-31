Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Mar. 31, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Lawmakers are on break, what have they done for you so far? A correspondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses what the legislature has accomplished three months into the term. Panelists Dave Boucher, Emily Lawler, Rachel Louise Just and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.