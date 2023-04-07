© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

April 7, 2023 - Rep. Tom Kunse | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
Rep. Tom Kunse appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
Former MI house speaker charged. Guest: Freshman lawmaker Rep. Tom Kunse.

The panel discusses charges against former Michigan house speaker Rick Johnson. The guest is Rep. Tom Kunse, here to discuss Chinese influence on a proposed new business up north. Kyle Melinn, Paula Gardner and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

