April 14, 2023 - Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Gov signs gun safety legislation. Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter.
The panel discusses the governor's signing of gun safety legislation. The guest is house democratic leader Rep. Tyrone Carter. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Lauren Gibbons and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.