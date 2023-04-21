Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
April 21, 2023 - Dana Nessel | OFF THE RECORD
A local sheriff says no to red flag gun laws. Guest: MI Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The panel discusses a local sheriff who says he won't enforce red flag gun laws The guest is Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Clara Hendrickson and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.