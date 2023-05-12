© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

May 12, 2023 - Christy McGillivray | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
OTRTS-230512.jpg
Christy McGillivray appearing on Off the Record with TimSkubick.

Clamping down on distracted driving. Guest: Environmentalist Christy McGillivray.

The panel discusses efforts to clamp down on distracted driving, a possible third party in Michigan and much more. The guest is Christy McGillivray from Sierra Club Michigan. Panelists Jim Kiertzner, Lauren Gibbons and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE