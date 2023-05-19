Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
May 19, 2023 - Joe Schwarz | OFF THE RECORD
Could Michigan have a viable third party? Guest: Former state senator Joe Schwarz.
The panel discusses the state revenue summit and unions spend heavily supporting democrats. The guest is former state senator Joe Schwarz here to talk about his push for a new political party in Michigan. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Yue Stella Yu and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.