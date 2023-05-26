Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
May 26, 2023 - Lance Binoniemi | OFF THE RECORD
Does Michigan need more gravel pits? Guest: Infrastructure lobbyist Lance Binoniemi.
The panel discusses state revenue, early release for prisoners and much more. The guest is infrastructure lobbyist Lance Binoniemi here to talk about the need for more gravel pits. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.