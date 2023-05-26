© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: Possible broadcast interruptions Friday 5/26, 6am-7am
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

May 26, 2023 - Lance Binoniemi | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
Lance Binoniemi appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick
Lance Binoniemi appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Does Michigan need more gravel pits? Guest: Infrastructure lobbyist Lance Binoniemi.

The panel discusses state revenue, early release for prisoners and much more. The guest is infrastructure lobbyist Lance Binoniemi here to talk about the need for more gravel pits. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE