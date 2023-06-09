Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
June 9, 2023 - Peter Spadafore | OFF THE RECORD
Dems target GOP seats over gun safety legislation. Guest: Peter Spadafore.
The panel discusses the House dems targeting GOP legislators over their failure to support gun safety bills. The guest is education advocate Peter Spadafore. Panelists Rick Pluta, Alyssa Burr and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.