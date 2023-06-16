Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
June 16, 2023 - Bernie Porn | OFF THE RECORD
Presidential and senate polling numbers in Michigan. Guest: Pollster Bernie Porn.
The panel discusses the latest polling numbers in the races for president and senate. The guest is EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn. Panelists Jim Kiertzner, Samantha Shriber and Jordyn Hermani join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.