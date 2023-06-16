© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Off the Record

Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.

June 16, 2023 - Bernie Porn | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
Bernie Porn appearing on Off the Record.
Presidential and senate polling numbers in Michigan. Guest: Pollster Bernie Porn.

The panel discusses the latest polling numbers in the races for president and senate. The guest is EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn. Panelists Jim Kiertzner, Samantha Shriber and Jordyn Hermani join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

