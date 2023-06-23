© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.

June 23, 2023 - Hon. Leslie Love | OFF THE RECORD

Published June 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
Hon. Leslie Love appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
Dems dismantling Gov. Snyder's education agenda. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Leslie Love.

The panel discusses the dismantling of Gov. Snyder's education agenda by democrats. The guest is former state representative and current candidate for U.S. Senate Leslie Love. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Jonathan Oosting and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

