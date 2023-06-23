Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
June 23, 2023 - Hon. Leslie Love | OFF THE RECORD
Dems dismantling Gov. Snyder's education agenda. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Leslie Love.
The panel discusses the dismantling of Gov. Snyder's education agenda by democrats. The guest is former state representative and current candidate for U.S. Senate Leslie Love. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Jonathan Oosting and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.