Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
June 30, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
What made it into the state budget? A correspondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses what made it into the state budget and some MI democrats want more representation at the national level. Panelists Dave Boucher, Zoe Clark, Rick Pluta and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.