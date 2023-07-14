Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
July 14, 2023 - Dan Quisenberry | OFF THE RECORD
A new U.S. Senate candidate emerges. Guest: Dan Quisenberry.
The panel discusses the latest candidate to emerge in the race to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow. The guest is the president of the Michigan Association of Public School Academies with his take on how the state budget affects charter schools. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Stella Yu and Alyssa Burr join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.