Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.
July 21, 2023 - Chris Harkins | OFF THE RECORD
Recall efforts in the state house and election fraud charges. Guest: Chris Harkins.
The panel discusses a recall effort aimed at six house members and election fraud charges against state republicans. The guest is state budget director Chris Harkins. Panelists Chad Livengood, Jordyn Hermani and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.