Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
July 28, 2023 - Chris Swanson | OFF THE RECORD
Gov goes full Barbie. Guest: Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The panel discusses a continuing recall effort aimed at democratic house members and the governor gets a Barbie. The guest is Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.