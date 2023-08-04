Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
August 4, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Gun ban at the state capitol? A correspondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses a gun ban at the state capitol and the latest republican running for U.S. Senate. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Samantha Shriber, Jordyn Hermani and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.