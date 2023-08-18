© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Aug. 18, 2023 - David Jaye | OFF THE RECORD

Published August 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
David Jaye appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.

The panel discusses the race for president and why it's a dead heat in Michigan. The guest is former state senator David Jaye. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Rick Pluta and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

