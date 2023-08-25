Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Aug. 25, 2023 - Don Wotruba | OFF THE RECORD
More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.
The panel discusses more criticism on sneaking pork barrel projects at the 11th hour into the new state budget. The guest is Executive Director for MI Association of School Boards, Don Wotruba. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Alyssa Burr and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.