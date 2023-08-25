© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record
Off the Record

Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.

Aug. 25, 2023 - Don Wotruba | OFF THE RECORD

Published August 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Don Wotruba appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.

The panel discusses more criticism on sneaking pork barrel projects at the 11th hour into the new state budget. The guest is Executive Director for MI Association of School Boards, Don Wotruba. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Alyssa Burr and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

