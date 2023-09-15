Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Sept. 15, 2023 - Patrick Anderson | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson.
The panel discusses the impact of the auto strike on Michigan. The guest is the CEO of Anderson Economic Group Patrick Anderson. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Jordyn Hermani, and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.