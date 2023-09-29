Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Sept. 29, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
The panel discusses the visiting presidents and Ford pauses construction on planned EV battery plant in Marshall. A special correpondents edition of OTR. Panelists Dave Boucher, Lauren Gibbons, Alyssa Burr and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.