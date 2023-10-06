Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Oct. 6, 2023 - Eric Lupher | OFF THE RECORD
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
The panel discusses the governor's assessment of the auto strike. The guest is president of the think tank Citizens Research Council Eric Lupher. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Clara Hendrickson and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
