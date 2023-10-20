© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Oct. 20, 2023 - Rep. Bryan Posthumus | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
Rep. Bryan Posthumus appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.

The panel discusses internet disagreements amongst the house GOP caucus. The guest is House Floor Leader Rep. Bryan Posthumus. Panelists Craig Mauger, Samantha Schriber and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
