Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.
Nov. 10, 2023 - Peter Meijer | OFF THE RECORD
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
The panel discusses who will control the Michigan House, at least in the near term. The guest is republican Peter Meijer who wants to be Michigan's next senator. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Emily Lawler and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.