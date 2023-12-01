© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Dec. 1, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published December 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST

Governor signs new energy package - what's the impact? A correpondents edition of OTR.

The panel discusses the new energy bill signed by the governor and does Pete Buttigieg want to be Michigan's governor? A special correpondents edition of OTR. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Jordyn Hermani, Samantha Shriber and Lauren Gibbons join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

