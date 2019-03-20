1 Captain Retires, 1 Demoted In Detroit Police Racism Probe

A white Detroit police captain has retired while another was demoted and reassigned as part of an audit of racial troubles within a west side precinct.

The Detroit News also reports that two 6th Precinct officers will undergo more training, while a white sergeant remains under investigation. The department is looking into racism and racial insensitivity toward black residents and other people of color.

The audit and a separate internal investigation were launched after a white officer posted a video on Snapchat of him disparaging a black motorist he and his partner had pulled over in January for having expired plates. Both have been fired.

Craig has said misconduct investigations into those two officers ran parallel to the audit probe that revealed the precinct was "racially divided."