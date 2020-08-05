10-Game, Big Ten Conference-Only Schedule Released

The Big Ten Conference announced its 10-game, conference-only college football schedule this morning. Current Sports host Al Martin has more.

The Big Ten Conference, for now, is moving forward with plans to play college football this Fall. The conference-only schedule format will be comprised of each team’s previously scheduled nine-game slate, along with one additional game against a cross-division opponent.

The 10 Big Ten games will be played over 12 weeks with each team having two off weeks.

Michigan State football will open up its season at home against Minnesota on Sept. 5 and the Spartans home game against Michigan, originally scheduled for Oct. 10, has been moved up a week to Oct. 3 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten also announced that it will conduct two COVID-19 tests each week; double the minimum NCAA guideline.

Within the past week, two Big Ten programs, Rutgers and Northwestern, have chosen to postpone team workouts amid outbreaks among athletes and coaches. Michigan State's team was placed in quarantine after an outbreak last month.

While the Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC have decided to play only league games, the ACC and Big 12 will allow teams to play one non-conference game.